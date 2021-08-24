Local utilities are key partners in ongoing efforts to attract new business and industry to the Paducah-McCracken County area.
Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, stressed that point as one of three panelists providing a community development update at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast earlier this month.
“In spite of the COVID restrictions that have been in place during the past year-and-a-half, GPED has been successful. We’ve been winning,” Wilcox said.
The GPED president then highlighted some of the organization’s accomplishments, including the equivalent of 341 new jobs with a recurring economic impact of more than $27 million per year, and new industry announcements like Blockware Mining’s plan for a $50 million investment in Paducah’s Industrial Park West and the expansion of Millwork Products, a long-time local business.
Those two projects demonstrate that economic development is indeed a “long game,” Wilcox said, since they have been “in our pipeline for well over a year.”
They have also demonstrated how GPED’s utility partners contribute to current and future projects.
“Paducah Water will be constructing a one-million-gallon water tank out at Industrial Park West. Big Rivers and Jackson Purchase Energy is investing $13 million in an additional substation upgrade at Industrial Park West and the Joint Sewer Agency is already in the process of doing engineering and design work to bring sewers out to the Triple Rail Site,” Wilcox said.
“All of these infrastructure and utility enhancements represent $20 million of additional capital investment in our community that will be used to continue to position ourselves for future growth.”
John Hodges, JSA executive director, said preliminary engineering work is under way to “identify a route and any potential pitfalls in that route that we might need to work on to streamline the process when they find a client out there (at the Triple Rail Site).”
Once a particular route to the Triple Rail Site is determined, JSA would be involved in obtaining any public easements from private homeowners that might be needed, in the step-by-step process.
“You can’t finish a design until you know what your load will be for your utility. In other words, if they have a super large client they get out there that would use more wastewater flow, you size your pump and things for that,” he said.
The JSA is sometimes involved in meeting with potential prospects to see what their sewer needs might be. Regardless of the size of a particular project at the 400-plus acre site, “I’m very confident we can construct any sewer that’s necessary out there in a time period that would take someone to develop their site,” Hodges said.
JSA is a joint operation between the city of Paducah and McCracken County. The agency has 19,000 accounts.
“We have things we have to do here. We have to ‘count our pennies’ and make sure we spend money in the right spot. But we definitely want to be prepared for anything that could go on out there,” he said.
“And, when that happens we want to leverage the grant money and the things that would become available with industry coming in to town, to use that money to offset the capital cost.”
