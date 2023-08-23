UTM

Yancy Freeman is the first African American chancellor in the University of Tennessee at Martin’s history.

 CALLIE STONE

MARTIN, Tenn. — Monday was University of Tennessee at Martin’s first day back to school, but it was also its new chancellor’s first day with students.

Yancy Freeman is the first African American chancellor in the university’s history, and he is already inspiring African American students on campus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In