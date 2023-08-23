MARTIN, Tenn. — Monday was University of Tennessee at Martin’s first day back to school, but it was also its new chancellor’s first day with students.
Yancy Freeman is the first African American chancellor in the university’s history, and he is already inspiring African American students on campus.
“I can be like a CEO somewhere of some company and it’s possible — just not like it’s impossible,” said Jordan Castlebery, a senior at the university.
He said seeing Freeman in the chancellor role “opened up a lot of doors for other African Americans that have never seen African Americans in a position like this.”
Another student, Jacob Stevenson, a junior at the college, said there isn’t much diversity amongst chancellors, so he believes Freeman being at UTM will bring more open minds, diversity and more opinions for others.
Freeman said his goal is to bring anyone who wants to be at UTM, to UTM.
Included in this goal is increasing diversity. He plans to focus on purposeful messaging, recruitment, retention and celebrating students when they reach their goals.
Last year, UTM’s faculty leadership faced concerns about systemic racism in light of critical race theory laws in the state. Though it’s Freeman’s first time as a chancellor, he wants everyone to know that if they do have a problem, they can come talk to him.
“I do have an open door. I’m willing to talk with anybody about any level of concern that they have about the institution,” Freeman said.
He said his job is to educate students and to create the best environment possible for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.