USPS official explains consolidation process

A spring statement from the American Postal Workers Union has west Kentucky residents and officials concerned over possible future mail delays.
Paducah’s mail processing center — alongside 17 others across the country — is slated for consolidation. Mail previously directed to Paducah’s facility is likely to be routed to Evansville, Indiana.
United States Postal Service strategic communications specialist Susan W. Wright said this change will result in the transfer of sorting and processing equipment.
“Moving, removing, and repurposing mail processing equipment and operations or ‘operational mail moves’ is an ongoing Postal Service strategy dating back decades that allows for more efficient, timely delivery of mail and packages,” she told The Sun. “Procuring the proper package processing equipment and facilities now will help to meet the evolving mailing and shipping needs of the American public and business customers ahead of the 2021 holiday season and beyond.”
The main reason for this nationwide strategy shift on the Postal Service’s part is the increased demand on the system for sending and receiving packages over letters. These 18 facilities, including Paducah, could be reconfigured to help the USPS deal with that workload.
“Letter mail is declining, and package volumes are increasing. It makes good business sense to realign the mail processing operations from multiple facilities into one facility and provide expanded package sorting capabilities,” Wright said Thursday. “By centralizing these operations, the Postal Service improves efficiency and service reliability for its customers.
“The Paducah location is one of 18 facilities we will look to repurpose for package processing, given the increase in package volume.”
The consolidation announcement, Wright stressed, does not mean the facility will close and there are no layoffs associated with it.
“Employee impacts resulting from these operational changes will be handled in accordance with our negotiated contract provisions and these impacts will not result in employee layoffs,” she added. “These mail moves will require that we allocate more staff to support package processing given the increase in package volume and allocate fewer staff to mail processing given the large decline in mail. To the extent needed, training will be provided to reassigned bargaining unit employees.”
Efforts to reach the local office of the American Postal Workers Union were unsuccessful.
This process is part of a 10-year plan the USPS calls “Delivering for America.” More details about this plan are available on the USPS website, which also further explains which facilities will be impacted and how.
U.S. Rep. James Comer visited the Paducah facility Tuesday and said he believes the site should be reconsidered.
“I still think this facility has potential moving forward. I’ve expressed that to Postmaster (General Louis) DeJoy,” the congressman told WPSD Local 6 that day. “Hopefully we’ll see what happens in the coming months.”
A timeline for when the facility will be consolidated is currently unclear.
