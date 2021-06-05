The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky has announced up to $3 million in grants available through the Delta Health Care Services Grant Program.
The department is accepting applications for grants to improve health care in the Delta Region. There are 21 western Kentucky counties in the Delta Region: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.
Delta Health Care Services Grant Program funding may be used to support activities such as health education programs, health care services, job training in health care fields, and developing or expanding public health facilities.
The department said it is encouraging applications that will support the Biden administration’s goal to reduce morbidity and mortality. This includes applications for programs and services to address substance use disorder (including opioid misuse) in high-risk rural communities by strengthening the capacity to address prevention, treatment and/or recovery.
The minimum grant award is $50,000 while the maximum award is $1 million. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis.
Completed applications for grants must be submitted electronically by no later than 11 p.m. CST July 19 through https://www.grants.gov/.
