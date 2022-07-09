On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing side roads at the US 62-Blandville Road work zone in McCracken County.
North Gum Springs Road closes for US 62-intersection work until around July 26. Kimberly Drive closes for a cross-drain installation until about July 15.
The work zone will have two-way traffic with a 35-mph speed limit. Drivers can detour on April Drive and Massac Church Road.
The closures are part of a $7.7 million project to extend the US 62-Blandville Road four-lane westward from the KY 998-Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal and construct new bridges across Massac Creek. Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor. The project is roughly 78% complete and scheduled for completion by Dec. 1.
Visit facebook.com/KYTCDistrict1 for more updates.
