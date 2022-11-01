The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reminding drivers of plans to close U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive to through traffic in Paducah today until about noon on Saturday. Local access will be maintained for residents.
U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audobon Drive intersection extending eastward to Sycamore Street. This is along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive beween the I-24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hanan Plaza.
The closure begins at 8 a.m. today.
KYTC officials said the closure of U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive is to allow crews to replace multiple cross drains and widen the sholder. This work is an extension of previous base repair along this road section. At that time, engineers determined more extensive work was required.
While there will be no marked detour, drivers can self-detour by taking U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and Jack Paxton Boulevard/the I-24 Exit 7 Connector Roads between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 within the Exit 7 Interchange.
There will be no access to U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive from Minerva Place, Cardinal Lane or South 40th Street.
Those who live along this section of Alben Barkley Drive will still be able to access their homes, but no through traffic will be allowed.
KYTC estimates about 9,700 vehicles travel through this section of Alben Barkley Drive daily.
KYTC will attempt to update travelers if the project is completed earlier than expected.
