The transition of Paducah-based United Propane Gas to its new owner has been relatively smooth, while its normal daily operations continue, according to Matt Dantinne, CEO of DCC Propane.
DCC Propane, based in Roberts, Illinois, is a division of DCC plc, an international sales, marketing and support services group based in Dublin, Ireland, which announced the acquisition of UPG earlier this month.
DCC Propane is comprised of propane retailers across the country providing propane for residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial uses.
“There’s really no changes to the day-to-day operation,” said Dantinne, about UPG.
“We made offers to all of the (approximately 350) employees that were part of UPG across all the states they operate in. We’re only as good as our people, so we believe in taking care of our people.
“We’ve worked with all the new employees to get them signed up on our benefits this month.”
Dantinne said that Gorman Hines, who served a general manager under previous owners Eric and Craig Small, will serve as regional manager over UPG’s approximately 40 plants in Kentucky and Tennessee.
“He basically folded right in to our corporate structure,” Dantinne said.
“I’m blessed with some very strong individuals helping out on operations and finance, IT and performance. The teams have worked very hard to manage the transition.
“And, while there’s always things in any transition of this size that weren’t fully expected, we are working together (with UPG) to find good solutions and we’re pleased with how the transition is going so far,” Dantinne said.
The acquisition of UPG expands DCC’s geographic presence from 14 to 21 states, and almost doubles its customer base to more than 230,000 customers, according to the company.
The combined value of the UPG acquisition, along with other acquisitions involving Pacific Coast Energy in April 2019 and the material bolt-on acquisitions NES Group in September 2020, was approximately $144 million, the company said.
Dantinne said he was already familiar with Paducah, having been in the local market for over 10 years in a previous role with a different company.
“We’re very happy to welcome UPG team members into our family. It’s a great fit and we’re looking for great things going forward.”
