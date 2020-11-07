MCCRACKEN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL, AS OF FRIDAY)
STRAIGHT PARTY: Republican Party, 11,909; Democratic Party, 5,617; Libertarian Party, 158.
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R), 21,820; Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D), 11,190; Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L), 376; Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (IND), 92; Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (IND), 43; All others (write-in), 23.
UNITED STATES SENATOR: Mitch McConnell (R)(incumbent), 20,883; Amy McGrath (D), 11,623; Brad Barron (L), 1,051; Paul John Frangedakis (write-in), 1.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS (1st District): James R. Comer (R) (incumbent), 22,705; James Rhodes (D), 10,410.
PADUCAH MAYOR: George Bray, 6,507; Richard Abraham, 3,942; Dujuan Thomas (write-in) 339.
PADUCAH CITY COMMISSION (vote for four): Sandra Wilson (incumbent), 5,323; Raynarldo Henderson, 5,191; David Guess, 4,758; Carol Gault, 4,509; Melinda Winchester, 3,994; Lakilia Bedeau, 3,123; Mike Reed, 2,537; Robert Shy, 2,153.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD: (Second District, unopposed) Tiffany Watson, 3,523; (Fourth District, unopposed) Melanie West Burkeen, 3,662; (Fifth District) Chris Taylor (incumbent), 1,804; Alice Shemwell, 1,790; Danielle Wolfe (write-in), 30.
PADUCAH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD (vote for 3): James Lee Hudson (incumbent), 4,545; Janice Moore Howard (incumbent), 4,476; Carl LeBuhn (incumbent), 4,377.
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (First Appellate District, First Division, Unexpired Term): Chris McNeill, 14,080; Jenny Hines, 13,229.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (First District): Steven Rudy (R) (incumbent), 8,171.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (Second District): Richard Heath (R) (incumbent), 2,558; Joshua Gilpin (L), 373.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (Third District): Randy Bridges (R) (incumbent), 11,333; Corbin Snardon (D), 7,590.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (6th District): Chris Freeland (R) (incumbent), 1,106; Al Cunningham (D), 335.
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISORS (vote for four): Wayne Elliott, 16,207; Denis “Stephen” Wurth, 14,817; Daniel Phelps (write-in), 61; Joshua J. Goodwin (write-in), 44.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1: Yes, 18,379; No, 10,439.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2: Yes, 9,162; No, 19,999.
