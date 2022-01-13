With a number of events approaching where dozens of people will be gathered in a small area, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is paramount and is the difference between having a successful event or a super-spreader.
Monday morning, people will turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march from the Robert Cherry Civic Center to the monument to King in the park where Martin Luther King Drive splits from Park Avenue.
There will be a luncheon after the march at First Baptist Church of Paducah. On Sunday, an MLK essay and poster celebration will take place at Paducah Middle School.
J.W. Cleary, the president of the Paducah-McCracken County Branch of the NAACP, said COVID considerations are being made in advance of the luncheon.
“We’re going to take all the precautions we can,” he said. “We’re going to recommend masks and the same thing we did at our Freedom Fund outing with Eric Dyson (held Nov. 14). We’re going to have masks available.
“We’re going to be as safe as we can, but we feel like we’ve got other affairs that are happening in the city, and we’re just kind of taking the attitude that we don’t want to jeopardize anyone getting sick and catching anything.”
Cleary added that the number of people to sit at one table at the luncheon will be reduced.
“We’re going to take a chance, but we’re going to be as cautious as we can,” he said.
Cleary said last year’s luncheon was virtual, with the program being held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the march to the monument last year was canceled.
“We thought that this year, things had let up quite a bit, but we got this other outbreak,” he said. “We decided that once we started it, we’re just going to go ahead and go for it and just try to be as careful as we can.”
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will still have its annual Meeting and Business Celebration on at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
The program celebrates the successes for chamber members, honors award winners and celebrates the Paducah business community.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said at the last Chamber Breakfast on Jan. 6, it was suggested that people wear masks at future chamber events until further notice.
“We ended up serving a buffet, so it was served to people,” she said. “Generally, at some of our larger events, people have bought a table so there is the same people who work together that are sitting together.
“We spaced the tables further apart, and we had hand sanitizer all over the room. And, we have said, ‘If you’re not feeling well, please do not attend.’ ”
Wilson said the same precautions put in for the Chamber Breakfast will also be in place for the annual meeting.
“We want to be able to continue to have events,” she said. “I mean, people are still continuing to go to church and to sporting events. I think it’s important that we take precautions and do everything we can to be safe, but I think people just want to be going to events if they can.”
Paducah Tilghman High School is scheduled to host the District 3 Governor’s Cup competition on Tuesday and on Jan. 22. On Wednesday, the school announced it would take two nontraditional instruction (NTI) days — Thursday (today) and Friday — because of the increased number of COVID cases this week among its students.
John Bennett, the executive director of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competitions — which oversees Governor’s Cup competitions statewide — said the KAAC board of directors determines the guidelines for having competitions in person or to be held virtually.
Thirteen high schools in far western Kentucky and hundreds of elementary, middle and high schools statewide will take part in the Governor’s Cup academic competitions.
“We posted an update to coaches on our website,” he said. “The most recent guidance we’ve been sending out had to do with masking and spectators. It’s universal masking for all attendees and, of course, the very young and those with health conditions.”
That guidance also recommends physical distancing for spectators and separating teams into waiting areas when they are not competing.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.