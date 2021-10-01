Ethan Curnel is a senior at Crittenden County High School who has been in the carpentry program for two years at the Caldwell Area Career Center at Caldwell County High School.
Although he has learned the skills to work in carpentry, he’s not sure that is specifically the career path he wants to take.
Curnel got involved with the carpentry program because some of his friends wanted to take part in it. Now, more than two years later, he has found it’s something he enjoys.
“I just joined it mainly because my buddies did, but once I got into it, I found that it was something I could do,” he said. “It was just a good learning experience and building and expanding in it.”
Curnel is a co-op student working at Crittenden Community Hospital in Marion, dealing with construction and renovation projects there.
“We’re doing drywall work, replacing all the ceilings and walls,” he said. “We’re putting new flooring down, putting more interior walls in — stuff like that.”
That’s his day job. At night, he works at a local Food Giant store.
Greg Creekmur, Curnel’s instructor in carpentry, said while Curnel is no longer taking classes, he is being graded by his employer while doing construction work at the hospital on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest grade.
“His employer rates him by attendance, punctuality, appearance, attitude, dependability, initiative, following directions, cooperation, ability, flexibility, relationship with coworkers, time management, quality of work and quantity of work,” Creekmur said. “(Curnel) has got all fives on that; that is the best that you can do.”
Curnel said he plans on joining the National Guard after graduation and would like to work at a regional rock quarry as a load operator or truck driver. He also mentioned he is considering joining the ministry.
In his spare time, Curnel enjoys hunting and fishing. He is the son of Charles Curnel and Janet Curnel, both of Salem.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Caldwell Area Career Center serves students from Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Lyon County and Trigg County high schools. It is located at Caldwell County High School.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, electrical work, automotive technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
