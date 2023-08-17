LEXINGTON — In 2014, a Lexington baker approached University of Kentucky researcher David Van Sanford with a seemingly simple question: could he source locally-grown wheat for his bread-making endeavors? Little did they know, this query would launch a multi-university journey of exploration, experimentation and discovery.

The results, recently published in the MDPI journal Foods, could reshape the bread-baking landscape.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In