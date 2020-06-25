Unity meeting 'laser-focused' on law enforcement, racism

A second unity meeting regarding local protests and national political unrest due to racism and police brutality took place at the McCracken County Courthouse Wednesday evening.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, organizer of the meetings, and other participants spoke to the media afterwards in front of the courthouse.
Clymer thinks the group has “accomplished quite a bit” in its two hour-long meetings, “not in solving anything but in planning.”
Wednesday’s meeting, Clymer said, “laser-focused” on the question of whether or not there is racial bias or prejudice in local law enforcement agencies.
“In essence the group’s consensus is that McCracken County and Paducah law enforcement is doing a good job as to race relations, and they’re working together to do an even better job,” Clymer said. “The city and the county are committed to doing all that we can do to improve on relationships with all members of the community both inside the law enforcement relationships and in general.”
Most of attendees — which included Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless via phone, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary, Bernice Belt, Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray, NAACP first vice president Benny Heady, Dujuan Thomas and Shaun Massey — felt the second meeting went well and was an important stepping stone to creating an effective action plan for change in the community.
Laird’s role in the meeting, he said, was to inform the group of the ways his department is already involved in the community and to field suggestions for how his officers can do more in that regard.
Possible additions to PPD programming, Clymer listed, could include racial bias training, community policing practices and further officer education, perhaps including sessions with community members in neutral settings geared toward listening.
Cleary stressed working together to achieve the group’s goals.
“In order for us to reach our highest height, we’re going to have to learn to work together and keep that brotherly love and loving thy neighbor in order for us to move this particular community forward,” Cleary said during the conference. “This situation is bigger than one of us. We’re all going to have to play a part in it.
“We go back to the W.G. Harveys and the Curlee Browns and the W.C. Youngs and the Fred Paxtons … these type of people, we stand on their shoulders but they’re gone now. It’s going to take us all working together in order to bring about change.”
Belt, former chairperson of the Paducah Human Rights Commission, echoed Cleary’s sentiments.
“Everybody’s going to have to meet somewhere close to the middle for us to be successful at what it is that we’re trying to do,” she said. “It is my sincere desire and prayer that citizens will work with us. We don’t have to like each other … and everybody doesn’t have to like us, but what we do need to do is be humane and practice good citizenry and give as well as we take.”
She went on to speak of the need for more empathy and compassion “as a human community.”
“That’s part of being humane, and when people have lost their empathy and compassion for people then they’re just going to sit around and be complicit and then fuss and fight later on,” Belt said. “We don’t want to fuss and fight. We don’t want complicity. We want to help.
“We’re going to need for you to care about your brothers and your sisters, too, because otherwise you’re not going to be genuine in what you do. Care about yourself enough to wake up and stay woke.”
Each member of the group will be submitting a list of possible participants for the third meeting, which Clymer thinks will happen in around two weeks, so a more diverse set of opinions can be brought into the discussion. Media also will be allowed into this meeting.
Bray and Belt both expressed enthusiasm about hearing from younger voices on these issues.
“It’s time for us to hear what the young people have to say and how they believe those things can be accomplished,” Belt added.
The judge-executive believes this addition in the third meeting will keep up the momentum of the first two.
“We want to hear from people other than ourselves and we want to be in a position of listening to see what particularly young people, but whoever, (have to say),” Clymer noted. “We’ve got a lot of energy going. There’s things out in the national setting that I think do not apply so much to us but it’s the impetus. It’s got us moving and going in a good direction.”
