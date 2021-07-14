United Way's Stuff the Bus school supply drive this Saturday

With the start of the school year mere weeks away, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is gearing up for its 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Saturday.
Shoppers at each of Paducah's two Walmart locations and Sam's Club will be able to aid the local nonprofit chapter in making sure every McCracken County student has the supplies needed to make it in their educational efforts.
Volunteers will be on hand at those three locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be passing out shopping lists with needed school supplies to load into a school bus after contributors have finished their shopping. Cash donations also will be accepted on site.
Through this Paducah Bank-sponsored supply drive, the local United Way has provided school supplies to about 1,400 students in all 18 public and private schools in Paducah-McCracken County each year.
A web portal is available for anyone wishing to donate online via www.unitedwaypaducah.org/bus.
