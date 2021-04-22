United Way's PALS program affected by COVID-19

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has been somewhat affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has found ways to work around it to continue its mission of support.
One of those most affected is the Promoting Academics and Leadership in Schools (PALS) program, which provides volunteers to help students in reading and math.
Students in PALS often begin in grade school with a volunteer who follows them along grade by grade, all the way to graduation. Not only does a scholastic bond form between the student and the volunteer, but often, a friendship forms that lasts beyond graduation.
In that program, the volunteers usually meet with their student at the school and work with them, but the changes the pandemic brought to the schools also brought changes to PALS.
“We were very affected,” said Anne Bidwell, the community impact manager of UWPMC. “We think we’re going back next year. We don’t have any hard evidence of that, but everything looks like it’s moving in that direction.
“This summer, I need to re-approach recruitment — not like we usually do…but in this particular case, the need is even greater because during the pandemic, we functioned as a PALS program, but everything else had to change and be flexible.”
The PALS program, like many other organizations, went virtual, with students and their volunteer helpers meeting online.
Bidwell said one school ended the previous school year with 12 students taking part.
“Between the students who matriculated (to the next level), students that moved away and the mentors who said that they would not participate virtually, they were left with four,” she said.
“Then, they had to figure out if those four students have devices, do they have internet, can we find a platform that is secure for the student to protect their confidentiality — then, on top of that, according to policy, you can’t meet with a student without a school employee monitoring the call. That, then, necessitated all site coordinators to be in the room. They couldn’t do a group meeting on Zoom and go into small groups because they wouldn’t be managed 100% of the time.”
However, those students were able to get the help and guidance they needed through the end of this school year, although it wasn’t the most optimal method for volunteers meeting with students.
“They converted very well, but had hurdle after hurdle after hurdle,” Bidwell said. “They had done a good job, and it worked very well.”
Bidwell said she needs to reboot the PALS program over the summer for the next school year, recruit more people to take part and work through the instructional crisis brought on by COVID-19 where many students are behind where they should be academically.
“We’ve got to make up for this learning loss,” she said. “As we are looking at this particular program, here is a way for the whole community to jump in and be a part of the solution because we know the schools and the students are going to need all hands on deck.
“This is a heavy load, and we’re going to need as many people as we can — even if it is only a half-hour a week — to provide the additional one-on-one time that the student is getting that will, hopefully, make up for the gap.”
Bidwell said some schools that take part in the PALS program are ready to convert to virtual meetings. Others have worked out meeting areas for the students and volunteers where they can meet in person, be socially distanced and still have a reading or math session.
“None of the middle schools are meeting in person,” she said. “None of the elementary schools are meeting in person; they’re all still virtual.”
Bidwell said the confidence surrounding the COVID vaccines — along with the fact that teachers and adults will be vaccinated and with the hope that students will be vaccinated — leads her to feel that in-person sessions may be possible at all scholastic levels next spring, if not this fall.
“The school systems and the administration, they’re going to reboot; they’re going to rest,” she said. “So, I believe that some of these schools that aren’t meeting now (for PALS) would be able to create the mechanism over the summer for if they would have to go virtual.”
Bidwell added that other programs the local United Way chapter did before — such as Stuff the Bus, Jackpot Elimination Dinner and the Victory Celebration — weren’t done normally in the last year, but she looks forward to possibly opening those programs up in the months to come.
“We did combine them (Jackpot Elimination Dinner and Victory Celebration) into a Facebook Live event that was simultaneously live on WPSD Local 6,” Bidwell said. “We actually raised more money than we ever had at the Jackpot Elimination Dinner by selling online raffle tickets, and we gave out awards like we did at the Victory Celebration Dinner and thanked our sponsors and gave out community awards for volunteers who exemplified Living United.”
Those wanting to volunteer with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County — and help with any of their programs — can call 270-442-1691. More information, including a listing of local programs and information about how to make donations, can be found at unitedwaypaducah.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.