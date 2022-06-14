United Way of Paducah-McCracken County will host its annual Victory Celebration on at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Hall Event Center. Victory Celebration is a partnership with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities.
The Victory Celebration is a combination of two annual events, designed to create one outstanding signature United Way celebration. The combination of the former Victory Celebration and former Elimination Dinner will include a jackpot raffle with a mission-focused message and award ceremony.
The program will feature members of management and United Way donors from our top three annual workplace campaigns including David Culbertson, CSI; Scott Powell, U.S. Bank and Tom Clayton, Paducah Bank. Awards will be presented to honor organizations and individuals that have directly impacted the community through their partnership and dedication to the United Way.
Awards include Overall Campaign of the Year; Largest Campaign Increase; New Supporter of the Year; Live United Corporate Partnership and Small Business Partnership; Non-profit of the Year; Samuel S. Sloan Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year and the prestigious Ladd Mathis Lifetime Achievement Award. Live United Community awards will also be presented to a local individuals that have made an impact in the areas of education, income and health along with one youth award winner.
Jackpot raffle tickets are on sale through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. One winner will be selected for the grand prize of $5,000. The drawing will be at Walker Hall. The drawing will be held during the event on June 16 at approximately 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed live on the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and WPSD Facebook pages and on WPSD Local 6 at noon. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at unitedwaypaducah.org/victory.
The United Way is proud to partner with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities for this event. Thanks to Challenge for Charities, proceeds for this event will be matched up to $10,000 to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County endowment with Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Proceeds from this event will be used to impact the local community in the areas of education, income and health. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets visit unitedwaypaducah.org/victory or call 270-442-1691.
