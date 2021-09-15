United Way of Paducah-McCracken County will host its annual Victory Celebration on Thursday.
As part of a partnership with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, and presented by Swift & Staley Inc., the event serves to combine the former Victory Celebration and Elimination Dinner. The celebration will start at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Hall Event Center in downtown Paducah, according to a news release.
The event will include a jackpot raffle and an awards presentation to honor organizations that have directly impacted the community through their partnership and dedication to the United Way, including Overall Campaign of the Year, Largest Campaign Increase, New Supporter of the Year, Live United Corporate Partnership and Small Business Partnership, Samuel S. Sloan Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year and the prestigious Ladd Mathis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Live United Community awards will also be presented to a local individuals who have made an impact in the areas of education, income and health along with a one youth award winner.
Jackpot raffle tickets are on sale through midnight Wednesday. One winner will be selected for the grand prize of $5,000. The drawing will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. and can be viewed live on the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and WPSD Facebook pages and on WPSD Local 6 at noon.
The Challenge for Charities partnership guarantees that proceeds for this event will be matched up to $10,000 to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County endowment with Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Proceeds from this event will be used to impact the local community in the areas of education, income and health. For more information or to buy raffle tickets visit unitedwaypaducah.org/victory or call 270-442-1691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.