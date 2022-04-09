United Way seeks nominees for Live United Awards

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is making preparations for its annual Victory Celebration on June 16, and is asking for public input for nominees for its Live United community impact awards.
The Live United community impact awards will be given in the fields of education, income and health, and there is a special Live United: Youth award for those 18 and younger who have worked on behalf of the community in those areas.
Anne Bidwell, the community impact manager for the local United Way chapter, said she and the United Way staff are excited about the upcoming awards ceremony.
“We are really excited about the Live United awards process each year because, to my knowledge, it is the only chance that everybody in Paducah and McCracken County is eligible to nominate someone they know who is making a difference in the areas of education, income or health,” she said.
“The United Way brings all kinds of people together, with those people being our community partners who really can make a difference, whether they are donating, volunteering or serving on committees or just doing the quiet work in the background that makes our lives better in this community.”
Bidwell said the inclusion of a youth award helps to shine a spotlight on local youth who contribute to the community.
“We know that children are the future, and we certainly take our lead as adults often from some of the things our children do and say and the way they care for one another,” she said.
“We didn’t think there was any better way to spotlight some of those youth in our community who are really stepping up and causing us to gleefully run after them and follow them with the great ideas that they have.”
A nomination form is available at unitedwaypaducah.org/awards at the bottom of that page.
“We’ve all gone through incredible changes with lots of needs for our fellow man,” Bidwell said. “In that process, there is always that hero story, and some of those heroes go unsung.
"This is a chance to really think about some of the things we’ve been experiencing and do so in a positive way: looking for the helpers, looking for those people who have been thinking of other people and try to make some of these challenging times we’ve had be a little bit easier.”
Bidwell added that nominees should keep in the United Way values, including commitment to service or community improvement, demonstrate integrity and be inclusive, fair and serve others equally.
Nominees do not have to serve on a United Way program or be affiliated with the United Way in any way.
The 2021 Live United Award winners were:
• Education: Amanda Farley
• Income: Candace Melloy
• Health: Billie Preston
• Youth: Jake Taylor
Tickets and table sponsorships for the June 16 Victory Celebration are available at unitedwaypaducah.org/victory.
