Stuff the Bus

People wait in line Saturday outside of Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive for school supplies to be loaded onto a bus, during United Way of Western Kentucky’s annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

 Courtesy of United Way of Western Kentucky

United Way of Western Kentucky marked its 14th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive this past weekend. This year, it’s serving six more counties in the Jackson Purchase area than in previous years.

Stuff the Bus consisted of community sponsors First National Bank and the McCracken and Marshall County public libraries, collaborating with area Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators, to fill two school buses with supplies for the upcoming school year. Volunteers stood outside of both Walmart locations in Paducah handing out supply lists to shoppers as they entered, asking them to help the cause.

