United Way of Western Kentucky marked its 14th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive this past weekend. This year, it’s serving six more counties in the Jackson Purchase area than in previous years.
Stuff the Bus consisted of community sponsors First National Bank and the McCracken and Marshall County public libraries, collaborating with area Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators, to fill two school buses with supplies for the upcoming school year. Volunteers stood outside of both Walmart locations in Paducah handing out supply lists to shoppers as they entered, asking them to help the cause.
Notebooks, pencils, backpacks, personal care items, headphones and earbuds, crayons, binders and more from the supply drive will be available free of charge to students in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken school districts.
This was the first year United Way’s cause extended beyond McCracken County. Event coordinator Anne Bidwell said that with the new counties to account for, the pressure raised, but that the event saw great success.
“The goal is always to get as much as we can because we know the need is great,” Bidwell said. “Turnout was wonderful at both Walmart locations.”
McCracken County High School family resource coordinator Bre Sykes said the Walmart shoppers were generous.
“We had so many people come through and get supplies,” Sykes said. “A lot of times you hand out a supply list and don’t really know who’s going to get something for you, but we are overwhelmingly surprised by how many people came out with not just one bag, but multiple bags or a backpack.”
She said the shoppers had various reasons for wanting to help out.
“A lot of them said that because Paducah city was providing their school supplies, that their kiddo didn’t need something, so they opted to still buy, which I thought was really cool,” Sykes said. “We had some grandparents who were like, ‘Our kids are grown and they don’t really need school supplies anymore, but we would love to help.’ ”
Community sponsors, such as the libraries, contributed supplies from their own efforts to the buses, making up for some of the collection.
“A lot of people had their own school supply drives throughout the week for their patients, clients and customers, so they brought large donations to Walmart in addition to shopping at Walmart,” Bidwell said.
This year, United Way also offered the option for shoppers to scan a QR code and buy supplies for/donate directly to schools online instead of purchasing list items in-store.
“If you were shopping at Walmart in Paducah, but your kiddos were in Ballard and that’s who you want it to go to, you can go on there and do a donation specifically to them,” Sykes said.
Anyone who wants to help out can still donate this way at unitedwaywky.org or reach out to local schools’ family resource officers to see if any supplies are still needed.
After the Stuff the Bus event ended, volunteers took the supplies to Lone Oak Elementary School where resource officers could gather items depending on their individual school’s needs.
“We do a pretty good job of being able to sort through everything and figure out who needs what, so we got a really good haul this year,” Sykes said. “I think it’s really cool that we do that and, this year, that went a little bit farther with United Way expanding, so it’s definitely a full team effort.”
Sykes said that although McCracken County High School receives some school supplies from other donors, Stuff the Bus is the most important source of supplies each year.
“It seems like every year more and more are needing those school supplies,” Sykes said. “It’s huge, because we would have to try to find that from somewhere else, and sometimes our stuff is a little more expensive, so it really offsets that cost getting a big supply of notebooks and pencils. It’s a pivotal part of my programming — being able to provide that for the kiddos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.