United Way receives PALS grant from State Farm

State Farm Insurance awarded a $2,500 grant to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County on Thursday to support its Promoting Academics and Leadership in Schools (PALS) program.
PALS is a one-to-one mentoring opportunity pairing a trained adult volunteer with a student in the Paducah or McCracken County school district. Meeting once a week for about an hour, the mentors assist students with reading and math objectives.
In middle school and high school, the mentor and student work together with a small group of other PALS pairs to develop leadership skills. Adult mentors continue to meet with their students throughout their school career.
While addressing academic needs, PALS volunteers boost student confidence by providing consistent encouragement and caring. Students realize their own value and recognize the power of presence being modeled by their mentors over time.
Anne Bidwell, the community impact manager for United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said the United Way has a year to use the grant funding.
“We were thrilled to death to receive this grant,” she said. “We are so excited to partner with State Farm and appreciate them for recognizing that the PALS program really does change lives in Paducah and McCracken County.
“We see such great outcomes when our community volunteers meet one-on-one with our students. It not only benefits the students and their ability to lead and read, but it also benefits our community members getting in touch with the thoughts and concerns of our kids today.”
“Educated neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and organizations like the United Way definitely strive to make our communities a better place to live,” said Paducah State Farm agent Mason Denton.
The pilot program of PALS began in 2011 with 24 second-grade students at McNabb Elementary School. Seven of the original pilot program children consistently participated in PALS with their mentor and graduated high school last year.
Many are now working or enrolled in college. Before COVID-19, the program had grown to 191 volunteer mentors and 191 students participating in all city and county K-12 public schools.
More information about this program and other local United Way programs can be found at unitedwaypaducah.org.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
