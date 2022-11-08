United Way provides $250,000 for Graves tornado assistance

On hand for the presentation of $250,000 are (from left) Betsy Burkeen, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County CEO; Al Chandler, United Way Disaster Relief committee member; and Ryan Drane, Mayfield Graves Long Term Recovery Group executive director.

 Contributed photo

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and the United Way of Kentucky provided a $250,000 collaborative investment to help tornado survivors in Graves County. The money will help fund construction repair, utility assistance, automotive repair and medical device repair.

The funding will help survivors of the Dec. 10 that devastated Graves County.

