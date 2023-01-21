Betsy Burkeen, chief executive officer of the United Way of Western Kentucky, spoke at the recent Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Commerce January event, announcing the expansion of the organization’s services to include six additional counties, including Marshall.

“I cannot explain to you how hard it is to answer the phone on a Friday afternoon when there are freezing temperatures outside, and someone says that they are homeless and need somewhere to go, and tell you they live in another county ... and our resources be so limited and we do not have the means that we need to be able to help that person, and have to hang up that phone,” said Burkeen.

