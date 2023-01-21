Betsy Burkeen, chief executive officer of the United Way of Western Kentucky, spoke at the recent Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Commerce January event, announcing the expansion of the organization’s services to include six additional counties, including Marshall.
“I cannot explain to you how hard it is to answer the phone on a Friday afternoon when there are freezing temperatures outside, and someone says that they are homeless and need somewhere to go, and tell you they live in another county ... and our resources be so limited and we do not have the means that we need to be able to help that person, and have to hang up that phone,” said Burkeen.
“We are here to solve that, right? That is not what we want.”
Excited for the opportunity this transition will allow, Burkeen believes expansion will further unify the Purchase Area, allowing for more outreach and cooperation among other agencies to develop stronger resources. United Way will be adding six new counties to their territory, newly-serving Marshall County, along with Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves and continuing to serve McCracken County.
Last year, United Way provided 25,090 direct services to individuals. The programs they offer, include:
- food, clothing, and personal care pantries
- rental and utility assistance
- senior meal delivery
- domestic violence and addiction recovery
- dental, prescription medication and eyeglasses
- prenatal care clinic
- homeless services and transitional care program
- life skills, economic empowerment and legal assistance courses
- youth development courses
- strengthening families courses
“At the higher-level we bring people, organizations and resources together to impact three areas in our community: education, income and health,” said Burkeen.
United Way is able to do that through community coalitions, who write up community grants for United Way to use for funding programs through their partner agencies, and their own community impact programming.
Last year, United Way hosted a ‘stuff the bus’ event before school went back into session; PALS mentorship program among all public schools in McCracken County, consisting of 150 student-adult mentoring relationships; Project United, where 460 volunteers helped complete 46 one-day projects among 22 nonprofit groups; and Camp Graves, a disaster relief program that was able to provide temporary housing and rentals to those displaced by the December 10 tornadoes.
Since announcing the expansion, United Way also has plans to implement a mentorship program at Sharpe Elementary School and are currently looking to garner interest among possible mentors.
Looking forward to doing more work to serve the Purchase Area, United Way is excited to make connections with knowledgeable businesses and nonprofits, and work closely with communities to better learn their needs. To donate or if you are looking to advocate for United Way, contact them at 270-442-1691 or message them through their Facebook page.
