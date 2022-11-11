The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is expanding its reach and its resources in western Kentucky by adding six Jackson Purchase counties to its coverage area.
The organization is changing its name to the United Way of Western Kentucky and will include Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties, effective today.
Betsy Burkeen, the chief executive officer of the United Way of Western Kentucky, said the organization had been considering the expansion for a long time.
“We have been asked multiple times over the years to pick up some more territory,” she said. “Five of the six counties that we are picking up had no United Way coverage. Obviously, those people need help, too. Poverty isn’t restricted to county lines by any means.
“What kind of catapulted the decision, ultimately, was recognizing that while the pandemic and the (tornado) disaster weren’t bound by county lines, our organization was. While we did step in and help with disaster relief in Graves, Fulton, Hickman and Marshall counties, how much faster and how much better would we have been able to respond if we already had those relationships formed in those communities?”
The United Way of Kentucky also entrusted the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County with allocating more than $1.1 million dollars of disaster relief donations designated for tornado-affected Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties. More funding is anticipated in 2023, as well.
Burkeen added that the counties of the Jackson Purchase are a close-knit community in itself.
“We are a highly connected regional community,” she said. “We have people who live in one county but travel to another for school or for work.
“What happens in one county absolutely can affect the rest. These recent events have shown us all how combining efforts strengthen the region as a whole.”
Burkeen said setting up the United Way in a more regional model is more economically sound.
“It’s a better business model,” she said. “I think all donors want their dollars to go and help people rather than administrative costs. That way, you can have a small staff that can serve at a broader range. Ultimately, that conserves those donor dollars even better than before.”
Burkeen said the Paducah United Way office will serve as the hub of its regional entities, but may expand its staff and board of directors over time.
“Currently, we’re in Phase 1 of the expansion,” she said. “Phase 1 consists of significant disaster relief in Graves, Fulton, Hickman and Marshall counties.
“Then, there will be a kind of getting-to-know-you phase. Any 501(c)(3), any nonprofit, any community leader, any business that cares about improving education, income and health in their community, we want to hear from them and meet with them.”
Burkeen said the expansion is about sharing resources with the communities of western Kentucky.
“One of the things that we felt very passionate about as a staff and a board was not to go into any community and say, ‘Here’s what you need,’ but rather, ask, ‘What do you need from the United Way, and how would you like us to serve you?’” she said.
Burkeen said that people and businesses in the expanded coverage area of the United Way can earmark their donations to serve their communities.
“If someone feels very adamant that their donor dollars stay in their county, they may absolutely choose to do that,” she said. “We will always offer that as an option.”
More information can be found at the United Way’s new website at unitedwaywky.org or through the organization’s Facebook page or by calling the United Way office in Paducah at 270-442-1691.
