United Way of Western Kentucky CEO Betsy Burkeen announced the expansion of the United Way organization into six Jackson Purchase counties, effective today.

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is expanding its reach and its resources in western Kentucky by adding six Jackson Purchase counties to its coverage area.

The organization is changing its name to the United Way of Western Kentucky and will include Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties, effective today.

