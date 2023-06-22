Supporters and friends of the United Way of Western Kentucky were treated to a Victory Luncheon at Paducah’s Walker Hall Thursday afternoon marking a fund raising campaign that netted nearly three million dollars for partner agencies.
The $2,800,054 raised is the largest financial impact campaign in the 88-year history of the organization, which expanded beyond McCracken County in 2022 to provide services to seven counties in Western Kentucky following the deadly tornados in December 2021.
The organization also presented awards to local companies and volunteers who contributed to the success of the campaign.
Computer Services, Inc., won the annual award for “Overall Campaign of the Year."
FNB was honored for the largest campaign increase. The new campaign of the year went to BFW /engineering and testing, Inc./Marcum /Engineering, LLC.
The Ladd Mathis Lifetime Achievement Award went to Jim Brown of UBS Financial Services, Inc. The award is considered the highest form of recognition the United Way can give to a member of the community.
Other winners include Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative for Corporate Partnership, Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP for Small Business Partnership. The Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group was Non-Profit of the year.
Paducah Tilghman High School student, Justice Campbell received the Live United Impact Youth Award.
The Samuel S. Sloan Employee Campaign Coordinator of the year award was Christina Dixon of Phoenix Paper.
Paducah Public Schools Principal Teresa Spann won the Live United Impact Education Award.
Baird Private Wealth Management’s Brent Houseman was honored with the Live United Impact Income Award.
The Live United Impact Health Award went to Dr., Mary Foley of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.
