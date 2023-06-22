Supporters and friends of the United Way of Western Kentucky were treated to a Victory Luncheon at Paducah’s Walker Hall Thursday afternoon marking a fund raising campaign that netted nearly three million dollars for partner agencies.

The $2,800,054 raised is the largest financial impact campaign in the 88-year history of the organization, which expanded beyond McCracken County in 2022 to provide services to seven counties in Western Kentucky following the deadly tornados in December 2021.

