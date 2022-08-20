Essential housing and repaired homes are on their way to Graves County thanks to a $250,000 collaborative investment from the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and the United Way of Kentucky.

The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County: Graves County Disaster Relief Committee toured the grounds of Camp Graves and presented the relief funds last week. Camp Graves will use the grant to benefit families affected by the December 10th tornadoes. Funding will be used to provide rental homes. Families can stay in rental homes free-of-charge for a period of time while they work towards restoration.

