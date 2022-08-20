Essential housing and repaired homes are on their way to Graves County thanks to a $250,000 collaborative investment from the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and the United Way of Kentucky.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County: Graves County Disaster Relief Committee toured the grounds of Camp Graves and presented the relief funds last week. Camp Graves will use the grant to benefit families affected by the December 10th tornadoes. Funding will be used to provide rental homes. Families can stay in rental homes free-of-charge for a period of time while they work towards restoration.
In addition to creating new housing and repairing homes, the funding will assist with temporary housing and other basic needs, like furniture. Camp Graves’s application noted it will soon offer educational opportunities on its campus. “Classes like GED, vocational, trades and skills training, financial, budgeting, credit and insurance classes, job and resource fairs… so that they [residents] don't just build back but build better,” the application reads.
The United Way of Kentucky and the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has earmarked over $1.1 million dollars in its first phase of funding for disaster recovery in Graves, Marshall, Fulton, and Hickman Counties. Donors from our communities, as well as those throughout the nation, contributed to the disaster relief fund and were able to designate giving to impacted communities.
