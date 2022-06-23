New houses, repaired homes, and counseling support are on their way to Graves County thanks to a $250,000 collaborative investment from the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and the United Way of Kentucky.
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen presented the funds to the Mayfield Rotary Foundation at the Rotary Club of Mayfield’s annual officer installation dinner on Monday. The Foundation will use the grant award to benefit families affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes through Homes and Hope for Kentucky and Recover Mayfield-Graves.
In addition to creating new housing and repairing homes, the funding will assist with temporary housing and other basic needs, like furniture. The Foundation’s application noted support for “families and individuals who may need various types of counseling support as they maneuver through the maze of obtaining assistance.” The Foundation will disburse the grant award within six months.
The United Way of Kentucky and the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has earmarked over $1.1 million dollars in its first phase of funding for disaster recovery in Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties. Donors from area communities, as well as those throughout the nation, contributed to the Disaster Relief Fund and were able to designate giving to impacted communities.
Organizations with 501(c)(3) status helping with disaster recovery efforts in Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman Counties may apply for funding in the second allocation phase:
• Graves County: www.unitedwaypaducah.org/graves.
•Marshall, Fulton and Hickman Counties: www.unitedwaypaducah.org/contact-us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.