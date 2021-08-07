BENTON — The ribbon was officially cut last week for the grand opening of the new United Systems and Software Inc. building in the Southwest One Industrial Park.
The 21,000-square-foot building sits on 17 acres of land that includes 40 geothermal wells and 252 solar panels for energy production. The panels can produce over 136,000 kilowatt hours of energy per year creating an annual savings of over $11,000. The first floor restrooms also double as a concrete-reinforced storm shelter.
Speakers at the grand opening included Josh Tubbs, president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development; Jason Jones, current chair of the Kentucky Lake Economic Development board; Judge-Executive Kevin Neal; Dennis Smith, current chair of the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority and owner of Pinnacle, the project contractor of the building; and Scott Waldrop, president of United Systems.
United Systems began in 1977 by Richard Carroll next to the Carter Law Office on the Benton Square. In 1984 that company merged with Computer Services owned by Victor Waldrop, who is Scott’s father.
“We are more than a technology company. We help cities, utilities and companies simplify and focus on their core business using better processes supported with technology and automation. So we have traditionally been a technology company, but we want to be more that,” Scott Waldrop said. United Systems says it wants to create tools to assist companies to streamline their processes.
“We want to continue to grow and that’s what this building is for, we have enough room so hopefully we can grow and add additional employees in this area. It’s very important for me personally that we expand for this area,” he added.
Currently there are 57 employees, 15 of which have been added since the new building began being built. United Systems is active in 18 states and brings in $34 million in revenue annually. Some 84% of the revenue comes from outside of Kentucky, and less than 1% of that comes from Marshall County.
“One of the things I always thought about when I was young, was that we have imports and exports numbers for nations, but really localities have an import-export as well. So if you want a locality to succeed, not just the United States, but a locality, you will want to have money coming in, otherwise what businesses you have you will just be circulating the same money,” Waldrop said.
“So even as a young person it was important to me to maximize what effect we could have, so by having headquarters here, local staff here, and local owners here, that means that money we are able to generate by working in all these areas, we help bring in money to this area and have a more positive impact.”
“I want to thank United Systems and Software for their investment in our community,” he added. “It’s the human capital that we really need to invest in. Our roads and bridges and buildings are great, but without the human capital and the people willing to invest their time and money into it, we’re not going to have (the development).”
