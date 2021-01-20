DCC, an international sales, marketing and support services group based in Dublin, Ireland, is calling its recent acquisition of Paducah-based United Propane Gas an opportunity to materially expand its presence in the U.S. market.
DCC, operating as a public limited company, has four divisions: LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), retail & oil, technology and health care.
In a news release earlier this month, the company called UPG’s acquisition “DCC LPG’s largest acquisition since entering the (U.S.) market in April 2018.”
Efforts to reach anyone with UPG or DCC, including the media contact for DCC Propane in Roberts, Illinois for additional comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.
The acquisition expands DCC LPG’s geographic presence from 14 to 21 states, and almost doubles its customer base to more than 230,000 customers.
UPG markets, sells and delivers LPG and related products and services to residential, agricultural and commercial customers in 13 Midwest and southern states, with a strong presence in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. It employs approximately 360 people, and has more than 110,000 active customers.
According to DCC, the combined value of the UPG acquisition, along with other acquisitions involving Pacific Coast Energy in April 2019 and the material bolt-on acquisitions NES Group in September 2020, was approximately $145 million.
“Following the acquisition of UPG we have a business of real scale with a presence in 21 states, employing over 800 people and serving over 230,000 customers,” said Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC plc, in the news release.
“Notwithstanding this growth, the opportunity for further expansion remains significant and UPG will further enhance our platform for development in the large, highly-fragmented, and growing LPG market in the U.S.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.