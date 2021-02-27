METROPOLIS, Ill. — After a 90-minute discussion this week with input from parents, teachers and principals, the Massac Unit 1 Board of Education amended its January decision concerning the March 8 instructional transition.
Starting March 8, students will be going to school five days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full-remote option will be limited to those who complete a medical exemption form.
The board voted 5-2, with members Mike Souders and Jeff Brugger voting against.
In January, the board voted students would be returning to a full school day and full five-day week for the school year’s final nine weeks and not offer full-remote learning as an option.
But after hearing from teachers’ union, parents and principals, somewhat of a compromise was reached.
“The board took a lot of time to consider different options, they listened to different opinions,” superintendent Jason Hayes said. “There was a lot of debate on it — there were parents in the audience, some teachers, principals — so there was input from different stakeholders. There were some board members (Souders and Brugger) who voted ‘no’ because they wanted to keep it the same, while others wanted to go back a full day. At the end of the day, they kind of landed in the middle. I feel like the board really thought long and hard on it and this is what they ended up with. We’ll do what we can to make it work.”
MCEA union president Aaron Clark addressed the board, saying the staff felt like they were not ready to go all day yet. Hayes in his report said only 30% of the staff said they were ready for full-time instruction.
In the last month, Unit 1 has gone from 466 students on full-remote to 406. The majority, 171, are at Massac County High School.
“We brought 60 kids back in a month’s time. My biggest concern with trying to transition to anything new is those remote kids and our teachers’ ability to have time to deal with them adequately. There was much discussion about that,” Hayes said.
In the end, the board’s voted to avoid the lunch time quandary, especially at the high school, junior high and Metropolis Elementary.
“In one lunch there’s 290 students at the high school eating together — which is more kids than most of the districts around us going full time. It’s a little logistically difficult to do that,” Hayes said.
Hayes noted the board isn’t as worried about adding a day of school “as far as exposing more people, it’s just really the time teachers have to deal with in-person kids and the 22% who are still on full-remote. So they added to the motion to limit existing full-remote learning option to students with medical-necessity full-remote learning. There is a form a health care professional has to sign and there has to be an adequate reason to receive remote learning. The idea is can we get those full-remote numbers down to a manageable amount without overburdening our teachers.”
A link to a the form is available on the district’s website, unit1.massac.org, under the “Instructional Programming Change Set for March 8, 2021” option.
Hayes noted it has been almost a year since students last attended a full day of school. Their last was on March 13, 2020. Wednesday marked 61 days left in the 2020-21 school year.
“Board member Don Koch said last night that in his mind, ‘the most important thing was we get back to a full day before the end of the year. Let’s try to end on a good note and set the stage for coming back in the fall,’ ” Hayes said. “I agree. When you end like we did last year, coming back — in any shape form or fashion — was an impossibility in a lot of people’s minds. Hopefully if we can get back in to somewhat of a normal setting, we can have the exception to at least start that way. The closer we get to a normal school day, the closer we get back to normal. We have to take steps at some point. The sooner we get our schedule back to normal, the teachers’ jobs can get back to normal. This is really wearing on our teachers.”
Hayes noted Unit 1 used all five its E-Learning days during the recent winter weather. The good news is Unit 1 won’t be adding snow days to the end of its calendar. Hayes said the plan is to begin summer school as soon after the regular year is over as possible.
“We’ll be holding a longer and more expanded summer school than we’ve ever had before because of COVID,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Calendar A for the 2021-22 school year. Students will begin on Monday, Aug. 16, after teachers have three days of in-service from Aug. 11-13. The last day of the 2021-22 school year is scheduled to be May 24, 2022.
• Approved the purchase of a maintenance vehicle from Linwood Motors.
• Renewed the superintendent contract as of July 1, 2021. The current contract ends June 30. The new contract will be for five years.
• And, approved a short-term leave-of-absence request for teacher’s aid Karen Hodge.
There will be no school Monday, March 1, in observance of Pulaski Day.
The next school board meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the MCHS library.
