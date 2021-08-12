METROPOLIS, Ill. — As students, teachers and staff return to classes in the Massac County Unit 1 District on Monday, they’ll once again be wearing masks.
The school board on Tuesday during a special-called meeting approved in a 4-1 vote to revise its 2021-22 Return to School plan to reflect Gov. JB Pritzker’s Aug. 4 executive order requiring masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status and the provision of the covidSHIELD test to students at all levels. The remainder of the plan remains the same from its July 26 passing.
More than 30 parents were present to express their views and concerns. Seven parents addressed the board.
A parent who identified herself only as Lucy was the first. She said how in summer 2019 her family relocated to Unit 1 where her two daughters attend elementary school and now both are significantly affected by mask wearing. She described that her once-outgoing eldest now shies away from people, while mask wearing is causing further learning difficulties and distractions for her youngest and both are showing signs of depression and anxiety. Lucy said her daughters and other children have been unable to create meaningful friendships and created altered self-esteems due to all the mandates.
“Mandating masks on these children is not only unconstitutional, but is causing physiological and psychological distress,” she said. “Your hands are not tied here, there is more than one way to handle this situation. ... I know what’s best for my children, not the government. Be the voice for those who are being silenced.”
Her thoughts were reflected by other speakers who did not identify themselves.
Another parent asked the board what it can do about the situation. “My child has had a year of his education stolen — not from COVID, but from government. A virus hasn’t stopped anything. The government has stopped it,” he said. “It’s stopping it because good people are not standing up and voicing their opinion. You have to stand up and make your voices heard. What can you do?”
The final parent to speak said she had contacted Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven Health Department’s contact tracing outreach coordinator, on Monday for region statistics, which showed of the 60 to 70 who had active COVID in August 2020, 10 of them were under 20; in August 2021, of the 220 active cases, 71 are under 17.
“Why are we going back to school this year with that kind of numbers? Because we’re not getting funding if we do remote learning?” she asked. “I do respect all of you, and I think you do a great job trying to keep everything in line. That being said: some of you aren’t wearing masks; some of you aren’t wearing masks properly; but we are asking these kids to have to do it. ... It’s not my plan to send my kids to school following the guidelines of COVID. How much trouble are we going to be in if we say our kids aren’t going to school with a mask on?”
Superintendent Jason Hayes said after the meeting adjourned and discussions continued: “There won’t be suspensions.”
At the request of the board, Hayes researched the executive order and presented his findings prior to the public comment.
“I have concerns about kids wearing masks all day, too,” Hayes said. “We will do whatever we will do. But our goal, and I’ve talked to our administrators, we want to have school — we want to have all-day school. There aren’t any other options right now. A normal school day — they’re just requiring masks.”
Hayes said he spoke with the district’s attorney, Mary Rhodes, and its insurance agent concerning its liability insurance policy.
Rhodes “advised that if enough school districts start ignoring mandates, they will have to have consequences, otherwise, where will it stop? Again, we don’t know if that will happen or not,” Hayes said.
Hayes told the board: “Rhodes wanted me to advise the board that both the Illinois School Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Health have adopted the mandatory mask requirement. It is an executive order and also in the guiding documents of ISBE and IDPH.”
On that note, Rhodes also advised that “boards that intentionally defy this mandate may be creating a situation where there is no tort immunity. And board members could be held personally liable.”
Rhodes also advised ISBE has stated it will remove public school recognition status for districts that do not follow the current mask mandate, which brings with it consequences ranging from pulling of funding to the inability to compete in high school and junior high athletic contests to removal of the school board.
Following both presentations, board vice president Jennifer Larrison called for a motion for consideration of the revised 2021-22 Return to School plan.
Hayes noted that if the revision was not approved, “then it remains as it was,” he said.
Board member Don Koch made the motion, followed by a statement: “I’ll be the first to say I don’t like these masks no more than anybody else does. But I sure want to keep our kids in school. I think we’re better off with them here at school than we were with remote learning. With all that said, I hope we get through this as painless as possible. I think the board’s put between a rock and hard spot, but somebody’s gotta do it. With that said, I’ll make that motion.”
