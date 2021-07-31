METROPOLIS, Ill — The Massac Unit 1 Board of Education signed an agreement earlier this week to participate with Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 in a feasibility study to consider the annexation of JMG.
“What we’re really interested in is looking at the feasibility of Massac Unit 1 annexing Joppa,” said Unit 1 Superintendent Jason Hayes. “This is really just a study — it’s not a done deal, nothing is permanent. We are both agreeing to study it and see what it would look like.”
Through the agreement, which the JMG Board of Education also signed at its meeting earlier this week, the districts delegate the authority to the superintendents to hire a consultant; negotiate a feasibility study agreement; sign the feasibility study agreement; and forward the agreement to the Regional Office of Education (ROE) #21 for submission to the Illinois State Board of Eduction (ISBE). The districts will split any additional costs associated with the study.
“This is not a binding agreement,” Hayes said of the votes to undergo the feasibility study. “We’re just agreeing to look at it is all we’re doing.”
Hayes said annexation is different than consolidation.
“When you consolidate, both districts have to cease to exist. Through annexation, Joppa would become part of Massac Unit 1,” he said.
To begin the feasibility study, the districts send the agreement to ROE and ISBE. ISBE will assign a consultant to conduct the study. The consultant will talk with both districts and look at everything from the costs of transportation, meals, facilities and instruction to savings in those areas and also what could happen to property taxes.
“This isn’t a one-day thing. It’s a pretty thorough process,” which could take at least six months, Hayes said.
Once the study is completed, “there are other decisions to make,” such as moving forward or not, and other decision makers in the process.
Hayes noted this is the first time in some 30 years, or since the early 1990s, the two districts have agreed to do a feasibility study.
“It’s a good first step,” he said. “Everything around us is changing. We’re losing jobs, we’re losing people, we cannot continue to do the same thing; if we do, it’s not going to work. Southern Illinois is changing, and we’re going to have to change and adapt to survive.”
