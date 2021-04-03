METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s elementary students will get to play basketball.
During its recent meeting, the Unit 1 School Board approved elementary basketball games to begin after spring break. Illinois High School Association (IHSA) guidelines will be followed. Students will play only Massac teams. The season will last the final three weeks of April.
“In a normal year, we would have played Maple Grove and Vienna, but we’re going to keep it to Unity, Franklin and Jefferson to get something in,” Superintendent Jason Hayes said.
Jake McCann, with Baysinger Architects LLC, discussed the HVAC replacement needs at Massac County High School. Replacing 58 units is estimated at just over $2 million. Unit 1 will use ESSER II funds for the project. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund is a portion of the funding allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act. ESSER II funds are to go toward projects that prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus.
“One of the allowed expenditures of ESSER II is upgrading HVAC units for systems that prevent the spread of infectious disease,” Hayes said. “The heating/air system at the high school was installed a little over 20 years ago, which is its projected lifespan. That is a building we know we want to hold on to, so we’re making our investment there.”
The board authorized Baysinger to start the bid process for the MCHS HVAC replacement. The project is scheduled to take place in summer 2022.
Hayes noted the board is continuing to discuss plans for moving the school year forward with the desire to be at a full day before the year ends.
“We haven’t changed the instructional programming. We’ve only completed two weeks of having a five-day week. We brought back almost 300 kids from full-remote, still have about 60 who are on medical-exemption remote status, and we have a handful we’re waiting on to come back,” Hayes said.
“It’s been working out pretty good, knock on wood — we’ve brought back 300 kids and haven’t had a huge hiccup yet. We’re going to continue with that until further guidance from ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) or IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) is released. The big hold-up to opening for a full day remains to be lunch because of the 6-foot social distancing. The board is still very interested in pushing forward to getting to a normal day, if at all possible, before the end of the year. It’s not something they’ve forgotten about, we’re just waiting on an opportunity.”
May 24 will be the last day for Massac Unit 1 students. Staff’s last day is May 25. Summer school will run May 26 through June 23.
Standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year will be held.
“The federal government is requiring the testing — as far as we know, there hasn’t been a federal waiver offered for the actual testing — but we won’t be as accountable for the results as in years past,” Hayes said. “We give local assessments that provide more guidance on daily instruction than (these tests). It takes so long to get the assessment data back, you can’t change anything in your classroom to improve things in a meaningful way. You’ve got to have short-term assessments.”
The Illinois Assessment Readiness test, for all third- through eighth-graders, and the Illinois Science Assessment testing for fifth-, eighth- and 11th-graders will be in late-April, early-May. Juniors will take the SAT in April.
“We pushed our window back as late as possible for the IAR and ISA, allows us time to get more instruction in,” Hayes said. “The kids who are on full-remote will have to come in and test at some point, so those logistics will have to be worked out. They are not allowed to take the test remotely, and they have to take the test.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, to approve bids for building projects that are scheduled to take place over the summer.
• Accepted the resignation of Massac Junior High School girls’ soccer coach Ceasar Unzueta.
• Extended the director of special education contract for three years.
• Acknowledged the transfer of Addie Burkhead to Christine LaRoe’s position at Metropolis Elementary School for 2022 school year, unless a need arises sooner.
• Approved the yearly IHSA membership agreement.
• Approved the bid for a second maintenance truck.
• Approved bids for student pictures, student insurance, pizza, dairy and canned/frozen food for the 2022 school year.
• And, held the first reading of 25 policy updates.
The March 22 meeting was the last regular meeting for board member Larry Sommer. The board thanked him for his time and dedication to the students of Massac County over the past 12 years. Sommer said he enjoyed working with the board and staff of Unit 1. He urged the board to continue to expand opportunities for students by finding a way to build an auditorium for students that excel in performing arts.
Students will be on spring break April 2-11.
The next regular school board meeting will be 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the MCHS library. The meeting is scheduled to begin with the swearing-in of board members elected in Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.
