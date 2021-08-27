The Kentucky Center for Statistics on Thursday released the county-by-county unemployment rates for July, and every county in the Jackson Purchase region showed improvement over June.
Carlisle County had the lowest rate in the eight-county region with 3.9%, down from 4.6% in the previous month. Fulton County had the highest July unemployment rate at 6.6%, down from June’s 6.8%.
Other Purchase-area counties’ rates — with the June figures in parentheses — were:
• McCracken: 5.2% (5.9% in July)
• Ballard: 5.1 (5.8)
• Calloway: 4.8 (5.5)
• Graves: 4.5 (5.2)
• Hickman: 5.0 (5.6)
• Marshall: 4.3 (4.9)
As a state, Kentucky has a 4.7% unemployment rate, down from 5.5% in June and 6.1% in July 2020. The national unemployment rate is 5.7%. Baptist Health Paducah — which recently adjusted its minimum wage to $15 an hour — has 170 open positions in Paducah, while throughout the Baptist Health organization, there are 2,452 open positions, according to the Baptist Health website.
The McCracken County School District has 70 open positions — some to be filled internally — while the Paducah Independent School District has 27, according to the district’s website.
Mary Anne Medlock, a business services liaison for West Kentucky Workforce, said businesses seeking employees should understand it is not necessarily the increase in unemployment funding that’s keeping people from applying for their open positions.
“I’m not convinced of that,” she said. “We have been in a labor shortage for the last few years, long before the pandemic. This is not new.
“Some of that is because we have fewer individuals available for work than what we had in previous decades. We live in a zero-growth state in a zero-growth region, so while Paducah did experience a population growth, the rest of the region hasn’t really experienced that.”
Medlock said the region has traditionally lost population except for pockets including Paducah or Murray.
“What has happened is that we have fewer people ready to join the labor force,” she said. “We have more people retiring than ever; we’re right in the middle of the Baby Boomer retirement.
“Some of them stayed in the labor force through the recession (in early 2020) and started retiring later, and then, they started retiring more, and then we had the pandemic, and many more people started leaving the labor market because of the fact that they had stayed in there so long.”
Medlock said that played a big role in the lack of available workers to fill current job openings.
“What I find evidence of is that if people are at home, they are not viable job seekers,” she said. “They aren’t interested in being a part of the job market because they don’t have the skills for the jobs that are needed or they weren’t a part of the labor market to begin with.”
Medlock added that 435 people turned out for a jobs fair Aug. 4 at the Carroll Convention Center, which impressed the businesses represented there.
“The employers had been telling us how surprised they were that people had been so eager to apply for their companies,” she said. “But, what job seekers told us was they didn’t know what those companies did.
“So, I think we’re at a point where employers need to promote more about the things they do and the culture of their workplace so they educate the public about what they do, and I think that will help them go a long way toward filling the jobs that they have.”
