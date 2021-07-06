Fourth of July fireworks

Large fireworks explode in the Paducah sky on the Fourth of July, as seen from Hannan Plaza. The high aerial display was shot off from Paxton Park Golf Course.

 KELLY FARRELL | The Sun

Love it or hate it, fireworks are a huge part of Fourth of July festivities, whether you’re shooting off Roman candles at home or watching 6-inch mortar shells explode high above the city, thanks to the work of professionals.

The Arthur Rozzi crew, including pyrotechnician and lead shooter Mike Fitzpatric, of Cincinnati, worked Sunday on setting up the equipment, running wires, connecting the shells to the wires — ranging from 3-inch to 6-inch shells — and placing them at five firing positions located at Paxton Park Golf Course.

“This being a scripted show — that means every shell has a home, so we’ve got to make sure it’s going into the right hole, into the right gun and being wired to the right terminal on our controller,” Fitzpatric told The Sun.

“Lots of different things going on with the show.”

Of course, Fitzpatric stressed the No. 1 priority is safety. The crew has to be “extremely careful” when assembling the various fireworks. He’s been shooting fireworks for 15-plus years, and does it as his full-time job. The pyrotechnics company stays busy year-round, including wintertime.

Fourth of July fireworks

Families and other spectators gather Sunday evening in the Hannan Plaza parking lot in Paducah to enjoy a good view the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The show from Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics lasted approximately 15 minutes. The city of Paducah’s fireworks contract for this year was $19,500.

“New Year’s Eve is a big day for us as well. We do a lot of New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said.

“We also do a lot of sports teams and stuff like that. We do special effects, so the flame effects and stuff. If you’re familiar with like the Indianapolis Colts or the Cincinnati Bengals — when you see the teams running out into the field, those are some of the things that we do as well.”

This year’s Paducah display, being all aerial, meant that Paducah spectators could gather at a number of places and look toward the golf course to watch. One popular location was Hannan Plaza, where people all of ages flocked to on Sunday night to watch from chairs, vehicles and outside in the parking lot.

The roughly 15-minute fireworks show concluded with a traditional, loud finale, and some applause and honking by spectators at Hannan Plaza.

It’s that kind of audience reaction that Fitzpatric enjoys, although he loves the whole process. He noted they were on the golf course, where there’s not an audience nearby, but he described a crowd’s reaction as the “ultimate payoff.”

“If the audience likes what you did and you hear the crowd ..., you know you did your job,” he added. “You made people happy and that’s a big thing. We love that part.”

Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics

Mike Fitzpatric, of Cincinnati, Ohio, (left) and Chris Sommer, of Indiana, work together Sunday morning to set up mortar shells at Paxton Park Golf Course for the city of Paducah’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The city contracted with Cincinnati-based Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics for its annual show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In