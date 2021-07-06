Love it or hate it, fireworks are a huge part of Fourth of July festivities, whether you’re shooting off Roman candles at home or watching 6-inch mortar shells explode high above the city, thanks to the work of professionals.
The Arthur Rozzi crew, including pyrotechnician and lead shooter Mike Fitzpatric, of Cincinnati, worked Sunday on setting up the equipment, running wires, connecting the shells to the wires — ranging from 3-inch to 6-inch shells — and placing them at five firing positions located at Paxton Park Golf Course.
“This being a scripted show — that means every shell has a home, so we’ve got to make sure it’s going into the right hole, into the right gun and being wired to the right terminal on our controller,” Fitzpatric told The Sun.
“Lots of different things going on with the show.”
Of course, Fitzpatric stressed the No. 1 priority is safety. The crew has to be “extremely careful” when assembling the various fireworks. He’s been shooting fireworks for 15-plus years, and does it as his full-time job. The pyrotechnics company stays busy year-round, including wintertime.
“New Year’s Eve is a big day for us as well. We do a lot of New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said.
“We also do a lot of sports teams and stuff like that. We do special effects, so the flame effects and stuff. If you’re familiar with like the Indianapolis Colts or the Cincinnati Bengals — when you see the teams running out into the field, those are some of the things that we do as well.”
This year’s Paducah display, being all aerial, meant that Paducah spectators could gather at a number of places and look toward the golf course to watch. One popular location was Hannan Plaza, where people all of ages flocked to on Sunday night to watch from chairs, vehicles and outside in the parking lot.
The roughly 15-minute fireworks show concluded with a traditional, loud finale, and some applause and honking by spectators at Hannan Plaza.
It’s that kind of audience reaction that Fitzpatric enjoys, although he loves the whole process. He noted they were on the golf course, where there’s not an audience nearby, but he described a crowd’s reaction as the “ultimate payoff.”
“If the audience likes what you did and you hear the crowd ..., you know you did your job,” he added. “You made people happy and that’s a big thing. We love that part.”
