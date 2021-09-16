UL dental clinic opens for business at WKCTC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College opened its University of Louisville dental clinic last week, and it has already seen a number of patients.
The facility is a commun- ity-based dental clinic and is an extension of the UL School of Dentistry, which is accredited through the Commission on Dental Accreditation. The clinic — located on the second floor of the Anderson Technical Building — is also being organized to receive accreditation.
Students work at the clinic in four-week rotations. There are six students working there now.
WKCTC officials announced the memorandum of understanding between WKCTC and the University of Louisville on Jan. 23, 2020. The clinic is geared toward helping underserved populations, including Medicaid and Medicare patients.
The cost of the clinic’s services is low, about 50% of what patients would pay a dentist in private practice, and many insurance policies would cover the cost of the services.
Clinical director Dr. Gregory Lord said the clinic opened for students on Sept. 7. The office had been open for two months before the clinical work began to take appointments and other clerical duties.
“(WKCTC Dean of the Dental Assisting Program) Carrie Hopper and (Dr. Gerry Bradley, the dean of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry) came up with this clinic,” Lord said. “She said it was going to be busy, and we sort of took that with a grain of salt, like ‘Is it really going to be that busy?’
“You can’t get an appointment right now until February. We’re that busy.”
Lord said he could see the need for the dental clinic in this region, and patients have been grateful for the services provided.
“We’re definitely providing a good, needed service — not only for Paducah and McCracken County, but we get patients coming up from Fulton, a lot from Mayfield, Murray,” he said. “We’ll get people from Hopkinsville and up around the Evansville, Indiana, area.
“It amazes me that they travel that far, but they’re still thankful that we’re here.”
The dental clinic provides students in the final, fourth year of dental school the education and experience to help them enter the working world prepared for their profession.
“They have already been seeing patients for a year and a half now,” Lord said. “The students are coming in to work on their speed and their efficiency.
“In dental school, they see, maybe, one patient in the morning and one in the afternoon. Here, it’s just like a private practice, where they’re seeing multiple patients throughout the day, and it’s an eye-opening experience for them.”
One of the first students to take part in the clinic is Allison Reed, a 2014 graduate of St. Mary High School and the daughter of Gregory and Pamela Reed.
Reed attended the University of Louisville to study dentistry, something she has been fascinated by since middle school.
“U of L has an early admission to dentistry program,” she said. “So, when I was in eighth grade and early high school, I found this passion for dentistry. … I applied for that program my senior year of high school, and part of that requirement is to go to U of L for undergraduate studies.
“You do four years there, keep good grades, be a good student and meet all the requirements, and you get a guaranteed spot reserved at their dental school.”
Reed majored in biology with a music minor, playing the cello at Louisville and continuing the talent she had for the instrument in the SMHS orchestra.
Reed will be at the clinic until Oct. 1, then will return to the UL main campus to work on graduation requirements.
“They call them patient families,” she said. “Those are patients that I regularly see. I coordinate their care, so I’m going to go back and take care of them and move them along in their treatment.”
Reed said she hoped to be able to return to the clinic in the spring to work on other requirements with the goal of graduating with her doctor’s degree on May 13.
“I’m the first dentist in the family,” she said. “My mom’s in medicine; she does gastroenterology here at Baptist Health Paducah. I didn’t want to do that; it’s a little more invasive than what I want to do. She also did 14 years of schooling after high school, and I want a family and be able to have a good work-life balance.
“A lot of dentistry is mostly outpatient, so there is a lot more flexibility in where you can practice, and I liked that. I love to work with people. I love science — that and music were my favorite topics in high school, so I knew I wanted to go into something health-related.”
Reed said there is an art to dentistry that she found attractive, in shaping restorations and other crafting work.
Reed said she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do long-term. She has applied to some residencies and wants to learn more about the technology related to dentistry.
“I thought about working for veterans affairs,” she said. “That sounds like it would be a great job. Maybe an associate position with an experienced dentist to get mentorship and transition and business management — or even teaching part-time.”
For now, she is able to work toward being a dentist in her hometown.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It almost feels like it’s meant to be. It feels like it’s a full-circle arc because I started out wanting to be a dentist in middle school, and then, here I am, eight, 10, 12 years later in the first community clinic here. It just feels amazing.”
Hollis Freeman of Paducah was a patient Wednesday at the clinic.
“It was a good day today,” he said. “I had a filling done, and it turned out very well. I think (the clinic) will be a good thing for western Kentucky.”
To make an appointment at the clinic or to get more information, call 270-538-3437.
