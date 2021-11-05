UK's president helps chamber salute education

The featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, had no problem working with the event’s “Salute to Education” theme.
He took the opportunity to note the educational background of Paducah native, Dr. Austin Ward, who made brief remarks on behalf of services offered at Baptist Health Paducah as part of the hospital’s breakfast sponsorship, and saluted the graduation of members of the Youth LEAD Class #10.
“I loved hearing Dr. Ward’s explanation about what now is available in your community because I know he got his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Kentucky. And, that’s the best way we can best serve Kentucky,” he said.
“And then that you honor those up-and-coming students says so much. This priority on education is one that we all must share. Communities like yours that put a premium on this are healthier, wealthier and wiser. And it has to start when our children are young, so I applaud you.
“Listening to your community members and just being a part of this morning reminds us all at the University of Kentucky that we must be the university of, for and with Kentucky. And, that means partnerships and collaboration.”
Those partnerships include opening two full four-year medical colleges in northern Kentucky and Bowling Green, and closer to home with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the UK College of Engineering campus.
“Our belief is that if you recruit and train individuals close to the communities where they grew up they have a tendency to stay there and serve that community,” Capilouto said, calling it a “collaboration for which we take great pride.”
He highlighted four numbers that reflect the university’s commitment to its key principles of inspiring ingenuity, taking care of people, putting students first, ensuring greater trust, transparency and accountability, and bringing together many people as one community.
They are:
• $470 million — The amount of external grants UK sought out and received last year.
“We have research priority areas and those are cancer and cardiovascular and neurological disease, opioid misuse, energy, and of course inequalities we see in health care and education.”
• 250,000 — The number of vaccines the university administered to fight the spread of COVID-19.
• 30,000 — Representing all of the university’s students who were sent home at the outset of the pandemic after the difficult decision to shut down the campus was made.
“In the middle of the pandemic when we told our students to go home, our office of student success came back to call all 30,000 students to learn how we could better serve them.”
• 1 — “We have students from all 120 (Kentucky) counties, all 50 states and over 100 countries. And, at a time when we’re sometimes still driven by divisions we have to recognize our interdependence on some supply chain challenges we face which makes us recognize how connected our global economy is.
“And, we want to prepare students to succeed in that kind of world, both locally in the community and in the world. So the University of Kentucky, with all those differences we have, and the different people and perspectives in our thoughts, ideas and identities ... we still want to be one community.”
Follow David Zoeller on Twitter, @DZoeller_The Sun
