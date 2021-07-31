UK to host crop training in Princeton

The University of Kentucky will host an interactive, hands-on training from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton.
During the training, UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment specialists will lead field demonstrations and interactive experiences related to corn disease management, soybean diseases and herbicide symptomology and mode of action review.
Program organizers have applied for continuing education units for certified crop advisors and pesticide applicators.
The registration deadline is Aug. 10, and the cost to attend is $60. Lunch is provided. Interested individuals may register online at bit.ly/3iJ0Gbu.
This will be the last in-person, crop-related training for KATS for 2021.
The schools are a part of the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence’s mission to provide producers with timely, hands-on trainings throughout the growing season.
