LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has announced its Dean’s List recipients for the spring 2020 semester. This list recognizes the academic accomplishments of the university’s local undergraduate students.
BALLARD COUNTY — Morgan Faith Sanders, Alexis Lyn Scott, Matthew Thomas Miller, Lindsay Dale Tatum, Cameron Matthew Wilson.
CALLOWAY COUNTY — Natalie Renee Hahs, Lauren Elizabeth Eastwood, Logan K. Eastwood, Halee Drew Friedrich, Olivia R. Barron, Garrison M. Capps, Allyson Brooke Carson, Jacob A. Friedrich, Benjamin Clark Jackson, Amy Sara Kobraei, Jun Hyuk Lee, Samuel Thomas Lewis, Jaxon B. Polo, Tyler Grey Underhill, Kaitlyn Elizabeth White.
CARLISLE COUNTY — Abigayle Grace Jewell.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY — Dylan Chase Hollis, Jonathan David Maness, Gwyneth B. Priest.
FULTON COUNTY — Anyia Jones, Nicholas-Alexander Ikaika-Kanakanul Lucy, Tristian M. Roberson, Sarah Micah Gardner, Leah Michelle Weatherly.
GRAVES COUNTY — Haille Martin Poat, John D. Schmidt, Katherine Ruth Elder, Chaney Marie Willett, Angela M. Richmond, Matthew Lee Whitaker, William Spicer Berry, Faith Elaine Elder, Curtis Slayden Ford, Jacob Adrian Govea, Jaron Benjamin Hale, Austin S. Haley, William Logan Jefferson, Min Jian Hou Justin Ma, Madison Kate Myers, Jake Joesph Patty, Neely Brooke Shoulta, Sierra Brooke English, Alex C. Mathis, Bailey E. Suiter, Pericival Rowan Devereaux, Carson L. McKee, Connor Nowell McKee, Brea N. Rollston, Carson Reed Sims.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Chaney M. Adams, Cammeron Gabrielle King, Fernando Alexis Molina, Abigail S. Calender, Laura K. Poindexter, Kobe T. Ringstaff, Payton S. Dudney, Lauren Ashley Schmidtt.
LYON COUNTY — Landon C. Alvis, Nicholas Martin Burton, Allison Jewell Ellis, Rachael K. Klueppel, Jenna Rose White, Tylor J. Mendez, Trent Anthony Wilson, Tyler Lee Wilson.
MARSHALL COUNTY — Kylee A. Alonso, Briley Nicole Chambers, Shelby Lynn Clark, Nichole R. Collins, Keaton McCall Connor, Derek Alexander Doss, Ethan Craig Dowell, Tory Phelps Driskill, Karson G. Grizzard, Houston Thomas Harvey, Savannah Gabrielle Hunt, Hai Gwon Kim, Karly E. King, Noah Brian McClure, Abby Katelyn McKinney, Skyler Daley Smith, Kennadi R. Spraggs, McKenzie Alexis Tack, Nathan A. Wilson, Madison Kate Ford, Briana Maria Phelps, Summer E. Williams, Curtis L. Bradley, Olivia A. Hawthorne, Jason A. Sheridan, Jackson Ryan Yates.
McCRACKEN COUNTY — Adam Abdo, Elia Marie Bailey, Alexander Michael Bohannon, Kimberly Lynn Bosh, Colin Ray Bradley, Xavier K. Brickeen, Caleb A. Burch, Lance Gregory Butler, Sydney Carroll, Mary Elizabeth Ceglinski, Madelyn D. Chambers, Madalyn B. Cook, Jacob Lance Curry, Megan Lee Davis, John Joseph DeNeve, Grace Ann Denton, Hayden Michael Dickens, Brianna N. Doran Sr., Addison Rae Dumas, Hanna Fischer, Beau N. Garcia, Alec Michael Golightly, Billy Joe Hamlin Jr., Robert Boston Hicks, Graham Patrick Hill, Audrey Loren Hulette, Emily D. Hulette, Emma Kate James, Matthew Jones, Julianne M. Koenig, Lindsey Maries Kovach, Cannon Andrew LaFont, Christian Tyler Loy, Martha Grace McHaney, Skylar Elizabeth Mitchell, Lily Catherine Moore, Mckenzie Jackson Moss, Madeline Dulce-Maria Muir, Cole A. Parker, Lara Ruth Shannon, Tad D. Shaw, Vincent R. Shiben, Lily Abigail Silverstein, Juan Gabriel Soto, Courtney J. Stewart, Lillian Ruth Swanz, Laura Grace Tankersley, Kyler B. Teitsort, Chaney B. Troutman, Rana Turkmani, Matthew Jameson VanHoose, Valeria I Vasconez, Gunner Keith Walker, Hannah Clark Waltmon, Julian L. Adams, Elijah Wesley Arterburn, Nautica Kayliaun Beasley, Kelly Nicole Black, Eliza-Kate Carter, Rowland Cornwell, Victoria Caitlyn Ellis, Heath F. Ford, Daniel Galvan, Austin Griffin, Joshua Lehman Lang, Maanasa V. Manchikanti, Emily Theresa Meredith, Joshua Philip Nelson, Dorian Lee Record, Dylan Lucas Richards, Katelyn Jean Rogers, Kaitlyn Noel Shell, Samuel Webster Smith, Sayer H. Smith, Claudia Y. Tucker, Kylie Alexia Webb, Molli Elizabeth Wilkins, Tessa Blankenship, Alison Dawes, Parker Rex Feezor, Emilye Lane Hurt, Ian Davis Morgan, Hannah M. Newberry, Crystal Dilip Patel, Benjamin Charles Verdegan, Madison Paige Giltner, Alyssa Nicole Williams.
TRIGG COUNTY — Isabella S. Erickson, Anne Marie McAtee, Elizabeth Kelly Redd.
