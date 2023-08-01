Gluten study

Akinbode Adedeji uses machine learning to help those with gluten intolerance.

 Pete Comparoni | UK photo

LEXINGTON — More and more people are experiencing gluten intolerance and celiac disease, which has led to a higher demand for gluten-free products in the market. However, ensuring these products are truly gluten-free can be challenging, especially when cross-contamination occurs during harvesting, manufacturing or packaging. Even tiny traces of gluten in gluten-free products can have serious health consequences for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

To tackle this issue, researchers at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment conducted a study, published in MDPI’s journal Sustainability, to find a solution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In