UK Research and Education Center and community perseveres after natural disaster

The University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton is looking ahead to the reconstruction of their institution following the Dec. 10 tornado that heavily damaged the facility.
Research and Education Center Director Carrie Knott said the rebuild phase is coming, although it is hindered by clean-up and recovery challenges.
In January, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Princeton to speak with local officials. He also took a tour of the center on Hopkinsville Road.
During a meeting at the courthouse, Knott, UK President Eli Capilouto, and UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Dean Nancy Cox discussed with McConnell the progress and the future.
“Most of the money would have to come from state channels for this emergency response,” Knott said. “He [McConnell] was fairly clear that there was not a straightforward way to get federal dollars for the response.”
McConnell praised the community for rallying during an emergency.
“I am proud to partner with these local heroes and am here to help western Kentucky communities like Princeton rebuild,” McConnell said.
Knott said at least 40 buildings have to be demolished. Despite limited access, research and operations carry on in a limited capacity.
“Pretty much every one of our 1,500 acres has debris, timber, or some sort of destruction,” Knott said. “We’re going to have to come through the entire 1,500-acre facility and pick it up by hand – in most cases – so we’re able to place our field research.”
The center has received support from the community. Knott said the community is compelled to help. Numerous donations have poured in to help the center recover.
“Now we have the opportunity to get state of the art, centralized facilities that will be more efficient,” Knott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.