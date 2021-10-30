The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Nov. 4 Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature a “Salute to Education,” with Dr. Eli Capilouto, University of Kentucky president, as the featured speaker.
The program will also serve as graduation for the Youth LEAD Class #10. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Capilouto became the 12th UK president in July 2011. Under his leadership, the state’s flagship and land grant research university has grown from $2.7 billion to $5.1 billion in total operations and has gained significant momentum in fulfilling its multi-faceted mission of teaching, research, service and health care.
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Capilouto previously served as provost of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and dean of the UAB School of Public Health. He holds several undergraduate and graduate degrees from schools within the University of Alabama system, a doctorate of dental medicine from UAB and a doctorate in health policy and management from Harvard University.
Youth LEAD is a program designed to develop and prepare students for future community support and leadership roles in Paducah-McCracken County. Youth LEAD targets high school juniors in Paducah Public, McCracken County Public, and the private school systems, St. Mary and Community Christian Academy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions last school year, Class #10 started the program in April as juniors and will graduate at next Thursday’s breakfast as seniors.
Members of Class #10 are as follows:
Community Christian Academy — Ashley Kendall and Sara Neiswender.
McCracken County High School — Addison Allen, Karlie Bowen, Barrett Buchanan, Stevie Collins, Carlie England, Madelyn Faughn, Tylee Haws, Hillary Hollowell, Ava Kelly, Willie Lin, Zack Masek, Bri McGregor, Emma Morrow, Reese Pohle, Ali Richard, Ethan Roberts, Olivia Townsend and Bailey Watts.
Paducah Tilghman High School — Lois Akpabio, Natalie Besaw, Renee Chua, Gabrielle Copeland, Dana Hernández, Lillian Holm, Zabrina Hunter, Kate LeBuhn and Harli Morris.
St. Mary High School — Kali Patel, Therese Smith and Lily Wilson.
The cost of the breakfast is $20. Attendees should pre-register by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.