A former Paducah engineering student had the chance to help with an exciting project at the University of Kentucky, where a team worked together on research-related capsules that were sent to the International Space Station.
John Schmidt, 23, graduated last year from the UK College of Engineering, Paducah Campus with a degree in mechanical engineering, and he later started a master’s degree program at the main campus in Lexington.
“The Paducah program was really convenient because it was within driving distance of where I grew up,” said Schmidt, who was homeschooled in the area. “It was very conveniently located and the campus was also just really great to attend because ... (the) smaller student body allowed me to get to know the professors more.”
He’s currently a graduate research assistant for the Department of Mechanical Engineering in the College of Engineering at UK, and he’s been part of a team of student and faculty researchers who built three capsules that went to the International Space Station, according to the university.
“The capsule, essentially, it’s a device to measure how hot it gets as it re-enters the atmosphere. These three capsules all have a heat shield, which is located on the bottom side of it, so that as it re-enters, it is protected from the massive amount of friction that builds up,” Schmidt told The Sun.
“The purpose of the capsule is to measure how hot it gets on that surface, and then send data down back to Earth to us, so that we can analyze it.”
He said they were sent to the International Space Station earlier this month on a Cygnus spacecraft.
“My job was to essentially build these capsules and then test them, because in order to send stuff to the ISS, it has to be very well documented, well-tested and qualified in order to meet the requirements there,” he said.
“That was my main job with that and what I worked on for the past year was just building these, testing them.”
The overall endeavor dates back years ago to an undergraduate design project, according to a news article from the university.
”We had a visitor from NASA — she came to campus and was talking about the idea of building a smaller capsule to travel to the ISS, and that really got students excited,” UK engineering professor Alexandre Martin said in the article. “So, they started developing this capsule, and the project just kept growing and growing.”
University officials also said the project received funding from NASA EPSCoR, which stands for Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
”The capsules are sent to the ISS on a resupply mission, and they remain on board for several weeks until that resupply mission is over. Then, our capsules are placed inside the resupply vehicle, which then undocks from the ISS,” Martin said. “Eventually, that spacecraft is deorbited. The purpose of that is to burn up that vessel, which is full of trash from the ISS.”
These capsules are designed to survive the re-entry and collect and transmit data related to temperature measurements, according to the university news article. Martin said the heat shields were provided by NASA.
Overall, Schmidt described being part of the research project as really exciting, and working on things that would go up to the ISS was “pretty amazing.”
“I learned a lot because I was working with physical objects and I was getting lots of hands-on work,” he added. “I learned a lot of hands-on skills, and I also used a lot of just basic engineering problem-solving.”
Visit engr.uky.edu to learn more and watch a video about the capsule project.
