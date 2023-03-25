Area students could pursue a bachelor’s in computer engineering technology through a collaboration with the University of Kentucky and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Dr. Charles Lu, director of the UK College of Engineering-Paducah Campus, said the final approval process began in November and is pending.
UK has offered the same ABET program since the late 90s to Lexington students through a partnership with Bluegrass Community & Technical College.
Likewise, students here would study at WKCTC for four years.
“Students won’t need to go anywhere; they’ll stay here for two years and complete an associate’s, (then) stay for two more years and complete a four-year degree,” Dr. Lu said. “Along the way, the program offers several professional certificates.”
Those certificates include aerospace, production, and sustainability and environmental engineering.
The concept isn’t new: UK and WKCTC have offered four-year mechanical and chemical engineering pathways since 1997.
Dr. Lu said this program differed as “a more general program.”
“Chemical engineering, for example, I might work at a chemical plant,” he said. “But computer engineering technology is basically everywhere — every product you see every day in general manufacturing. Anyone graduating from this program can work in the aerospace industry, automotive industry … anything automated with software.”
Computer engineering blends hardware and software design. On the UK site, the program curriculum shows courses in coding and circuitry.
Early courses introduce students to programming. Later classes feature embedded systems — i.e., software not in a normal computer. Modern refrigerators, traffic lights and timer circuits in coffee makers feature embedded programming.
The US Bureau of Labor projects a five-% growth for computer engineers by 2031. The 2021 median salary was some $128,000.
While some coding jobs will decline — advances in AI could cause that — there is similar growth projected for most hardware-, software- and computing-focused careers.
“This program offers many options,” Dr. Lu said. “It has the potential to serve many industries and provide different types of workforces, from technicians to engineers.”
“When students come here, they enroll in WKCTC, so they’re also eligible for scholarships from both institutions.”
The UK College of Engineering cites an annual $25 million economic impact from area engineering graduates.
Some 500 local engineers have graduated, 40% first-generation college students.
“Over 70% of them choose to stay local, with the opportunity to go anywhere else in the country,” Dr. Lu said. “That’s the impact in the local community.”
On Wednesday, the Paducah Area Community and Reuse Organization pledged $50,000 to the program, marking a total $602,000 in pledges.
