Gatton

UK CAFE Dean Nancy Cox, Danny Dunn of the Gatton Foundation, UK President Eli Capilouto and former UK Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement Mike Richey (pictured left to right) celebrate the The Bill Gatton Foundation gift of $100 million to the UK College of Agriculture. The college will be renamed to the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

LEXINGTON — Continuing a “legacy like no other,” late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a transformational gift of $100 million to the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment through The Bill Gatton Foundation.

The gift, which was announced Thursday, May 25 by UK and the foundation, is contingent upon UK Board of Trustees’ approval at its June meeting. It is not only the largest to the university in its nearly 160-year history, but is also believed to be the largest to a college of agriculture in the United States.

