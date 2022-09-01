PADNWS-09-01-22 UNITED WAY - PHOTO

Over 400 volunteers will be working on several community service projects throughout Paducah on Friday morning as part of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County’s 12th annual Project United.

Nearly 460 volunteers will spread out throughout Paducah Friday morning and complete dozens of volunteer projects as part of the 12th annual Project United coordinated through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.

Volunteers from several local companies, industry groups, business groups and schools are being divided into 35 different teams to help complete projects to benefit 22 different organizations.

