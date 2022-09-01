Nearly 460 volunteers will spread out throughout Paducah Friday morning and complete dozens of volunteer projects as part of the 12th annual Project United coordinated through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
Volunteers from several local companies, industry groups, business groups and schools are being divided into 35 different teams to help complete projects to benefit 22 different organizations.
These organizations include nonprofits, schools and other groups that help serve community needs, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Regional Impact Manager Anne Bidwell said.
Bidwell said the United Way staff looks forward to Project United every year and the spirit of camaraderie the day of service brings.
“It is literally the embodiment of our ‘Live United’ slogan where we have people of all ages and backgrounds and businesses all come together to serve the common good, which is our friends and neighbors,” Bidwell told The Sun.
Projects volunteers will be working on incorporating a variety of skills including painting, landscaping and office support.
Project United also kicks off the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County’s annual workplace giving campaign, which takes place every September.
