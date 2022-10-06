The U.S. Bank Foundation continues to help improve the community’s educational opportunities, financial stability, and overall health with a $31,800 investment to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
The U.S. Bank Foundation awarded these funds through the Community Possible Grant Program which targets organizations focusing on economic and workforce advancement, safe and affordable housing, and communities connected through arts and culture.
The U.S. Bank Foundation contribution, along with the local U.S. Bank employees’ individual annual gifts, helps to shine a spotlight on the vital role community bankers play in our region. These funds also ensure U.S. Bank retains its longstanding title as the 2022 Second Largest Financial Supporter of the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County.
"U.S. Bank has created a culture of giving among their employees through their foundational leadership and generous people. For years they have solidified their local presence through improving education, income, and health in our community," Betsy Burkeen United Way chief executive officer.
"We are thankful and humbled by their desire to improve lives. Whether it's their willingness to donate office space, an administrative savings of approximately $17,000 annually, or the giving of local employees' time to serve for our community impact programs, U.S. Bank always shows up to serve. The gift from the U.S. Bank Foundation is just one more reflection of their tenacious and abundant generosity."
In 2022, U.S. Bank's overall campaign for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County included the U.S. Bank Foundation gift, employee giving, and corporate sponsorships, which totaled nearly $62,000. The 2023 local campaign will kick off locally-soon.
“We are committed to our local communities and take great pride in being involved with organizations where so many of our employees live and work,” said U.S. Bank Community Affairs Manager Jeff Mills. “This grant is a wonderful example of how the U.S. Bank Foundation and our employees came together to help make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.