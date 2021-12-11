The city of Benton plans to close U.S. 641 through downtown Benton for the annual Christmas Parade and Dickens Christmas event on Saturday afternoon.
Main and Poplar streets will be closed from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday between 14th Street and Riverside Drive. The Christmas Parade will also require cross streets through Benton to be closed.
There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via Interstate 69 and the U.S. 641 Spur. Drivers should be aware that passenger vehicles will have limited opportunity to detour via side streets during the parade, according to the city.
The Benton Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Benton Fire Department will provide traffic control for the event.
