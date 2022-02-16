The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic signal phase change at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Crossover Intersection in McCracken County near the west end of the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter on Friday.
Motorists should be prepared for a work zone lane restriction at the intersection Friday from approximately 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Some minor delays are possible during the moving and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
The KYTC District 1 signal crew and a contractor will be adjusting the traffic signal phasing for traffic moving eastbound and westbound through the crossover.
U.S. 60 westbound traffic coming off the Ledbetter Bridge planning to turn left onto U.S. 62 eastbound will proceed into the crossover on green. However, the second signal will remain red for a short time before changing.
U.S. 60/U.S. 62 eastbound traffic making a left turn into the crossover to head east on U.S. 60 toward the bridge will get a green at the same time westbound traffic is green. A sign indicating left turn on green will be in place for eastbound motorists who wish to turn left onto U.S. 60 westbound toward Paducah.
The phase change will allow eastbound and westbound traffic at the signal nearest the bridge to move at the same time, reducing the wait at the signal.
Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 crossover near the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge should be alert for traffic flow changes that will be created by this signal phasing change. Appropriate caution is required.
