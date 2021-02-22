The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport, Ill. has reopened to traffic.
The bridge had been closed since Feb. 10 because of icing on the metal decking, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Temperatures above freezing Sunday morning helped to melt the remaining ice from the bridge deck.
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge reopened to traffic just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The 5,385-foot structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.
Due to deck width, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit. It is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9 feet-6 inches vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA Trucks.
Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure, officials said.
