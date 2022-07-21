A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans night milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 45/Jackson Street in Paducah starting today (Thursday).
This project runs along U.S. 45/Jackson Street from U.S. 45/KY 731/Lone Oak Road extending northward through the Jackson Street viaduct to near the Joe Clifton Drive/South 28th Street intersection.
Much of the work will be completed at night to minimize traffic disruptions, according to the cabinet. Crews will mainly work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions.
Thursday Night and Friday Night, July 21 & 22
A milling crew will be working along this section of U.S. 45/Jackson Street.
Saturday Morning, July 23An electrical crew will be placing traffic signal loops along this work zone.
Monday Night & Tuesday Night, July 25 & 26
The paving crew will be active along this work zone. Some work could continue into Wednesday night.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Approximately 15,700 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 45/Jackson Street in an average day.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $329,228 highway improvement project. This project has a target completion date of July 29, 2022.
