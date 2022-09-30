PADNWS-09-30-22 SIGNAL CHANGES - PHOTO

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans traffic signal operational changes during the overnight hours for a section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in Paducah starting Monday.

Traffic signals at Kentucky Avenue intersections for 21St Street, South 16th Street, and South 13th Street will go into RED FLASHING mode between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., nightly. This will make each of these intersections an All-Way Stop during those hours.

