The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans traffic signal operational changes during the overnight hours for a section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in Paducah starting Monday.
Traffic signals at Kentucky Avenue intersections for 21St Street, South 16th Street, and South 13th Street will go into RED FLASHING mode between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., nightly. This will make each of these intersections an All-Way Stop during those hours.
A study of traffic flow along U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue found the traffic count for all legs of these intersections is about the same during overnight hours. Changing the signals at these locations to Red Flashing mode to denote an All-Way Stop will help improve traffic flow.
Motorists should be alert to changes in traffic flow this signal operational change will bring to these intersections between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
This overnight change will be permanent starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, October 3.
Approximately 5,000 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in an average day.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
